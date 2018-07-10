Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Fills out stat sheet in SL loss
Holiday finished with 12 points (4-14 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight assists, five rebounds, three steals and one block across 30 minutes during the Pacers' 93-88 loss to the Cavaliers in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Monday.
The 2018 first-round pick struggled with his shot once again, but he remained aggressive while also making his mark across the rest of the stat sheet. Holiday has drained only seven of 29 attempts over his last two summer league contests, so he'll look to tighten up his shot over his remaining games in Las Vegas.
More News
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...