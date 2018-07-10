Holiday finished with 12 points (4-14 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight assists, five rebounds, three steals and one block across 30 minutes during the Pacers' 93-88 loss to the Cavaliers in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Monday.

The 2018 first-round pick struggled with his shot once again, but he remained aggressive while also making his mark across the rest of the stat sheet. Holiday has drained only seven of 29 attempts over his last two summer league contests, so he'll look to tighten up his shot over his remaining games in Las Vegas.