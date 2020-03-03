Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Flops in spot start
Holiday started at shooting guard in Monday's 116-111 win over the Spurs, finishing with six points (2-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 35 minutes.
Holiday moved up to the top unit in place of the VIctor Oladipo (knee) but saw limited usage while backcourt partner Malcolm Brogdon (26 points, seven assists) took on the overwhelming share of play-making and scoring responsibilities. Oladipo could be at risk of missing another game Wednesday in Milwaukee, but Holiday wouldn't represent an appealing streaming option if Oladipo sits again.
