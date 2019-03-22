Holiday poured in 13 points (4-4 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added one rebound and one assist across 17 minutes in the Pacers' 112-89 loss to the Warriors on Thursday.

Holiday stepped up with the second unit's second-highest scoring total, a tally that also served as his highest since Feb. 5. The 2018 first-round pick continues to see a modest role off the bench, however, as he'd even logged single-digit minutes in the first three games of the current month. Therefore, despite the occasional scoring uptick, Holiday can't truly be trusted from a fantasy perspective.