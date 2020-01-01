Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Hands out seven assists
Holiday finished with five points (2-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt), seven assists, five rebounds and two blocks in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 115-97 victory over the 76ers.
Holiday moved back to the bench but that could be short-lived after Malcolm Brogdon (back) succumbed to yet another injury. Holiday ended up playing 31 minutes and despite limited production, could emerge as a must-roster player once again. If Brogdon misses time, make sure Holiday wasn't dropped.
