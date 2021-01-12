Holiday isn't starting Monday against the Kings.
Holiday has struggled mightily in his last four contests, averaging just 3.3 points, 1.3 assists and 1.3 rebounds in 24.8 minutes. His brother, Justin Holiday, will replace him in the starting five.
