Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Headed for bench role
Holiday will come off the bench Friday against the Bulls, Jeremiah Johnson of Fox Sports Indiana reports.
Holiday had started five of the last six games with Malcolm Brogdon (illness) on the mend, but he's in for a bench role Friday evening. T.J. McConnell draws the start at point guard.
