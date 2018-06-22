Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Heading to Pacers
Holiday was drafted by the Pacers with the No. 23 pick in Thursday's NBA Draft.
Holiday joins Indiana after three years at UCLA. He posted career bests in points (20.3), rebounds (3.7), and assists (5.8) per game last season while shooting 43 percent from three and 46 percent from the field. He'll add depth to the Pacers' backcourt that is currently anchored by Victor Oladipo. Look for Holiday to split minutes at point guard with Darren Collison and Corey Joseph this season as the team looks to build on a successful 2017-2018 campaign that saw them get the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference Playoffs.
