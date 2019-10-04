Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Holding down backup PG spot
Holiday is expected to serve as the Pacers' backup point guard, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
The Pacers are anticipating that the UCLA product takes a step forward in Year 2 after a mostly quiet rookie campaign. Holiday appeared in only 50 games last season, but he'll take on a larger role early in the year with Victor Oladipo (knee) on the shelf and Darren Collison no longer in the league. Expect T.J. McConnell to begin the season as the No. 3 point guard.
