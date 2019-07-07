Holiday produced 24 points (8-22 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-7 FT), five assists, two rebounds and a steal across 35 minutes in Saturday's 101-75 loss to the Grizzlies.

Holiday has an excellent chance to take over the starting duties at point guard with a good showing in the Summer League due to the unexpected retirement of Darren Collison. He'll likely compete with Cory Joseph for the starting job.