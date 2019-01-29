Holiday turned in 12 points (4-8 FG, 4-5 3Pt), four assists and two rebounds over 22 minutes in the Pacers' loss to the Warriors on Monday.

Holiday played his most minutes in almost two months in Monday's loss, and it's likely he'll continue to see more court time with Victor Oladipo (knee) done for the season. The rookie will need some repeat performances before he can be trusted in all but the deepest of leagues.