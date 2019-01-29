Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Leads bench in loss
Holiday turned in 12 points (4-8 FG, 4-5 3Pt), four assists and two rebounds over 22 minutes in the Pacers' loss to the Warriors on Monday.
Holiday played his most minutes in almost two months in Monday's loss, and it's likely he'll continue to see more court time with Victor Oladipo (knee) done for the season. The rookie will need some repeat performances before he can be trusted in all but the deepest of leagues.
More News
-
Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Set to return to rotation•
-
Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Receiving little run•
-
Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Continues to see regular minutes•
-
Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Rough game in blowout loss•
-
Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Another solid effort Friday•
-
Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Scores 19 points in 21 minutes•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...