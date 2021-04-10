Holiday registered 20 points (7-14 FG, 6-10 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot across 23 minutes in Friday's 111-106 win over the Magic.
Despite Malcolm Brogdon's return to action, Holiday was still able to make a strong statement in 23 minutes of playing time. His six three-pointers marked a season-high for the UCLA product, who has beaten his seasonal scoring average for eight consecutive games.
More News
-
Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Pops for 22 points in victory•
-
Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Accurate from floor in win•
-
Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Role on decline•
-
Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Puts up 11 points, six assists•
-
Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Productive in relief•
-
Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Produces season-high 18 points•