Holiday registered 20 points (7-14 FG, 6-10 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot across 23 minutes in Friday's 111-106 win over the Magic.

Despite Malcolm Brogdon's return to action, Holiday was still able to make a strong statement in 23 minutes of playing time. His six three-pointers marked a season-high for the UCLA product, who has beaten his seasonal scoring average for eight consecutive games.