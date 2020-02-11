Holiday (coach's decision) didn't see the floor during Monday's 106-105 loss to the Nets.

Holiday saw just eight minutes in Saturday's matchup versus the Pelicans despite the absence of Victor Oladipo (rest). As such, it wasn't all that surprising to see Holiday left out of the rotation entirely with Oladipo back for this one. T.J. McConnell seems to be holding down the fort as the primary backup point guard, though Holiday is at least versatile enough to play either guard spot in the event that coach Nate McMillan opts for more lineups with multiple ball-handlers.