Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Likely bound for bench role
Holiday is expected to come off the bench Monday in the Pacers' game against the Grizzlies with Malcolm Brogdon (back) declaring himself ready to return, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.
The second-year player had started in each of the Pacers' last eight games, with the first five of those coming at shooting guard. Holiday shifted over to point guard while Brogdon missed the previous three games and saw his production tick up accordingly, averaging 16.0 points, 7.3 assists, 4.7 rebounds, 2.0 triples and 1.3 steals across 30.3 minutes in those contests. Now that the Pacers' ideal backcourt starters -- Brogdon and Jeremy Lamb -- are both healthy again, Holiday should see a sizable downturn in playing time as he retreats to the second unit.
More News
-
Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Career night in Monday's win•
-
Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Makes scoring impact in start•
-
Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Scores 18 in Wednesday's win•
-
Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Will start Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Could see time Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Struggles with shot in 17 minutes•
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...