Holiday is expected to come off the bench Monday in the Pacers' game against the Grizzlies with Malcolm Brogdon (back) declaring himself ready to return, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.

The second-year player had started in each of the Pacers' last eight games, with the first five of those coming at shooting guard. Holiday shifted over to point guard while Brogdon missed the previous three games and saw his production tick up accordingly, averaging 16.0 points, 7.3 assists, 4.7 rebounds, 2.0 triples and 1.3 steals across 30.3 minutes in those contests. Now that the Pacers' ideal backcourt starters -- Brogdon and Jeremy Lamb -- are both healthy again, Holiday should see a sizable downturn in playing time as he retreats to the second unit.