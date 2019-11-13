Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Makes scoring impact in start
Holiday tallied 17 points (6-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four assists, three rebounds and two steals in 31 minutes Tuesday in the Pacers' 111-85 win over the Thunder.
Making his fourth straight start for the injured Jeremy Lamb (ankle), Holiday turned in one of his better all-around performances of the season. He's now averaging 13.0 points (on 52.8 percent shooting from the field), 3.3 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 2.0 triples and 1.3 steals in 29.5 minutes per game since moving up to the top unit, but the string of solid performances will likely come to an end once Lamb is back in the fold. That could happen as soon as Friday's game in Houston.
