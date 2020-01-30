Holiday (coach's decision) didn't see the floor Wednesday in the Pacers' 115-106 overtime win over the Bulls.

Per Tony East of West Indianapolis Community News, coach Nate McMillan warned prior to the contest that Victor Oladipo's (knee) return from a year-long absence would leave fewer minutes available for Holiday, T.J. McConnell and Jeremy Lamb, but only Holiday had his playing time cut in any substantial way. It didn't help Holiday's case that Malcolm Brogdon (concussion) was also back from a two-game absence, with McConnell keeping a spot in the rotation as the backup point guard. The Pacers' second unit should remain fluid from game to game and a spot for Holiday may eventually reopen, but even in that scenario, he can't be counted on to approach anywhere close to the 23.4 minutes he's averaging for season.