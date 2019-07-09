Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Out with sore hip
Holiday will not play in Tuesday's summer league game against the Hawks due to a sore left hip.
Holiday has, for the most part, proven that he's capable of being a high volume scorer in summer league play after reaching 20 points in back-to-back games. His absence is likely just precautionary and it wouldn't be surprising to see him limited for the rest of the summer.
More News
-
Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Pours them in again during loss•
-
Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Impresses with 24 points in LVSL loss•
-
Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Participating in summer league•
-
Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Resurfaces in rotation•
-
Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Gets hot off bench•
-
Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Second-best point total of season•
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.