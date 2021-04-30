Holiday scored 12 points (3-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT) to go along with five rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block during Thursday's 130-113 loss to the Nets.

Holiday filled in for Malcolm Brogdon, who suffered a hamstring injury in Thursday's contest. With Brogdon considered questionable for Saturday's game, expect Holiday to receive an abundance of playing time and possibly even a starting role if Brogdon is forced to sit. The 24-year-old is having an exceptional month given his standards, averaging 8.2 points, 1.6 assists, 1.3 rebounds and 0.8 steals.