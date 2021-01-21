Holiday tallied 14 points (5-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt), one rebound and one assist over 26 minutes during Wednesday's 124-112 loss to the Mavs.

While Holiday struggled shooting, it was a welcomed site for him to take 14 shot attempts after totaling only 11 over his last two games. Holiday hasn't done much this season, scoring in double-figures only three times and contributing more than three assists only once while playing behind Malcolm Brogdon and splitting time with T.J. McConnell.