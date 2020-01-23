Holiday (thumb) logged 19 minutes off the bench Wednesday in the Pacers' 112-87 win over the Suns, finishing with seven points (3-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal.

Holiday was listed as questionable heading into the contest with a sore right thumb, but the Pacers cleared him in advance of tipoff. Though top point guard Malcolm Brogdon exited with a cut on his forehead and a possible concussion, T.J. McConnell (10 points, 11 assists, four rebounds in 27 minutes) rather than Holiday served as the primary replacement. If Brogdon is forced to sit Friday at Golden State, Holiday would get a boost, though the second-year player and McConnell might end up cannibalizing one another's fantasy value.