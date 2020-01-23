Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Plays through sore thumb
Holiday (thumb) logged 19 minutes off the bench Wednesday in the Pacers' 112-87 win over the Suns, finishing with seven points (3-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal.
Holiday was listed as questionable heading into the contest with a sore right thumb, but the Pacers cleared him in advance of tipoff. Though top point guard Malcolm Brogdon exited with a cut on his forehead and a possible concussion, T.J. McConnell (10 points, 11 assists, four rebounds in 27 minutes) rather than Holiday served as the primary replacement. If Brogdon is forced to sit Friday at Golden State, Holiday would get a boost, though the second-year player and McConnell might end up cannibalizing one another's fantasy value.
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
