Holiday collected 22 points (6-8 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three assists, one rebound and one block in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 141-137 victory over the Timberwolves.

Holiday thrived off the bench, finishing with a team-high 22 points on some highly efficient shooting. Before getting too excited, there were a number of factors working in Holiday's favor in this one, the least of which was the obvious lack of defense. Malcolm Brogdon was also unavailable once again due to a hip injury and so there is no need to be running to grab Holiday outside of deeper leagues.