Holiday had 18 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 23 minutes in Saturday's 125-113 win at Atlanta.

Holiday's performance Saturday marked the first time he surpassed 17 points in a game since Jan. 10 last year. Holiday delivered a streak of bad outings in February by shooting 28.6 percent across his first six games of the month. He broke said streak Saturday by logging a 63.7 field-goal percentage.