Holiday posted 15 points (6-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt) and two steals over 18 minutes in Friday's 118-112 loss to the Celtics.

Holiday has been quite inconsistent over the last five games. He's scored at least 15 points on three of those occasions, but he's been held to single figures in the scoring column in the other two contests. The third-year pro has had consistent playing time off the bench this year, but his results have been somewhat unpredictable.