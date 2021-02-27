Holiday posted 15 points (6-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt) and two steals over 18 minutes in Friday's 118-112 loss to the Celtics.
Holiday has been quite inconsistent over the last five games. He's scored at least 15 points on three of those occasions, but he's been held to single figures in the scoring column in the other two contests. The third-year pro has had consistent playing time off the bench this year, but his results have been somewhat unpredictable.
More News
-
Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Produces season-high 18 points•
-
Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Quiet off bench in loss•
-
Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Drops 17 in 17 minutes•
-
Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Plays in 26 minutes•
-
Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Double-doubles off bench•
-
Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Barely visible in bench role•