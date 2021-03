Holiday had 11 points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six assists, three rebounds and a steal in Monday's loss to the Sixers.

The Pacers were without Jeremy Lamb (knee), and the game was out of reach by the start of the fourth quarter, so Holiday was able to see a slightly elevated workload (22 minutes) off the bench. He took only four shots but was able to work his way to the line five times, while chipping in his second-highest assists total of the season.