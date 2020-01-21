Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Questionable with thumb injury
Holiday is questionable for Wednesday's game against Phoenix due to right thumb soreness.
Holiday appeared to have picked up the injury during Monday's showdown with the Jazz, putting his availability in jeopardy for Wednesday. He'll likely be re-evaluated during morning shootaround, at which point an update on his status could emerge.
