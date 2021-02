Holiday had four points (1-4 FG, 1-1 3PT, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and two assists in Sunday's loss to the Jazz.

Holiday had a run in the starting lineup in early January, but he never capitalized on the opportunity and hasn't been fantasy relevant since. Entering Sunday, Holiday was averaging just 8.2 points on 34.9 percent shooting over his last 10 contests.