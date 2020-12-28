Holiday managed six points (3-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three steals, two rebounds and one assist in 22 minutes during Sunday's 108-107 victory over Boston.

Holiday moved into the starting lineup after Victor Oladipo (rest) was given the night off. Despite the promotion, Holiday was unable to make the most of his opportunity. He did manage to accumulate three steals, something that salvaged an otherwise underwhelming night. Oladipo will return for the Pacers' next game, likely sending Holiday back to the bench.