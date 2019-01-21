Holiday played two minutes off the bench Sunday in the Pacers' 120-95 win over the Hornets, finishing with three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and no other statistics.

Holiday has gotten off the bench in six consecutive contests but has played no more than six minutes on any of those occasions. With all of Darren Collison, Victor Oladipo, Cory Joseph and Tyreke Evans healthy at the moment, Holiday probably won't be included in coach Nate McMillan's rotation in more competitive contests.