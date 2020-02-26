Holiday posted nine points (3-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and a block in 30 minutes during the Pacers' 119-80 Tuesday night win over the Hornets.

Despite the quiet performance, the Pacers are now 28-15 when Holiday plays over 15 minutes. Victor Oladipo (sore back) is still on the mend and wasn't playing when Jeremy Lamb tore his ACL on Sunday, so fantasy players have yet to truly see how large of a workload Holiday will possess in the Indianapolis backcourt down the stretch. He has averaged 11.3 points per game in the contests in which he sees 15-plus minutes.