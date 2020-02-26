Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Remains a starter
Holiday posted nine points (3-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and a block in 30 minutes during the Pacers' 119-80 Tuesday night win over the Hornets.
Despite the quiet performance, the Pacers are now 28-15 when Holiday plays over 15 minutes. Victor Oladipo (sore back) is still on the mend and wasn't playing when Jeremy Lamb tore his ACL on Sunday, so fantasy players have yet to truly see how large of a workload Holiday will possess in the Indianapolis backcourt down the stretch. He has averaged 11.3 points per game in the contests in which he sees 15-plus minutes.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...