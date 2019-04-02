Holiday played 25 minutes off the bench and finished with 10 points (3-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five assists, one rebound and one block Monday in the Pacers' 111-102 win over the Pistons.

Holiday had been excluded from the rotation in the Pacers' previous three games, but he stepped in as the team's third guard with Darren Collison (groin) and Wesley Matthews (hamstring) sitting out. Indiana has already ruled both Collison and Matthews out for their second straight game Wednesday in Detroit, so Holiday should again benefit from an expanded opportunity behind Cory Joseph and Tyreke Evans.