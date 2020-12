Holiday is not in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Celtics.

The 24-year-old had six points (3-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three steals, two rebounds and one assist over 22 minutes in a spot start Sunday, but Victor Oladipo (rest) will rejoin the starting five Tuesday. Holiday averaged 6.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals in 18.0 minutes off the bench in the first two games of the season.