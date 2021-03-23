Holiday has played fewer than 10 minutes in four of the Pacers' last six games, averaging 3.4 points and 1.6 assists over that stretch while shooting 25 percent from the field.

After being excluded from the rotation for the first time all season in a narrow three-point win Sunday over the Heat, Holiday was able to recapture a spot on the second unit Monday against the Bucks thanks to Malcolm Brogdon (back) being ruled out ahead of the contest. Despite getting 17 minutes in the Pacers' 140-113 loss, Holiday couldn't take advantage of the opportunity, going 0-for-7 from the field while chipping in only two rebounds and two steals. Once Brogdon is back in the fold, he and T.J. McConnell will likely serve as the Pacers' main options at point guard, while Caris LeVert, Jeremy Lamb and possibly even Edmond Sumner slot in ahead of Holiday at shooting guard.