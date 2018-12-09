Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Rough game in blowout loss
Holiday tallied just five points (2-10 FG, 1-7 3Pt), and one steal in 19 minutes during Saturday's 133-77 loss to Boston.
Holiday and the rest of the starters were benched for much of this one as the Celtics took control early. Owners will simply have to overlook this game and remember the good times. On a positive note, Holiday did hit one three-pointer which makes him just one of three players to have hit a triple in every game of the season. He joins both C.J. McCollum and Karl-Anthony Towns in that class and continues to be one of the positive stories out of an otherwise depressing Bulls season.
More News
-
Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Another solid effort Friday•
-
Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Scores 19 points in 21 minutes•
-
Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Shoots the ball well in loss•
-
Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Scores game-high 20 points in impressive display•
-
Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Out with thigh bruise•
-
Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Struggles with shot again in SL loss•
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...