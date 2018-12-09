Holiday tallied just five points (2-10 FG, 1-7 3Pt), and one steal in 19 minutes during Saturday's 133-77 loss to Boston.

Holiday and the rest of the starters were benched for much of this one as the Celtics took control early. Owners will simply have to overlook this game and remember the good times. On a positive note, Holiday did hit one three-pointer which makes him just one of three players to have hit a triple in every game of the season. He joins both C.J. McCollum and Karl-Anthony Towns in that class and continues to be one of the positive stories out of an otherwise depressing Bulls season.