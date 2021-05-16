site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Ruled out Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Holiday (toe) will not play Sunday against the Raptors.
Holiday will miss his fourth game in a row due to a sprained toe. Justin Holiday could see an increased workload Sunday with his brother sidelined.
