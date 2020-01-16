Holiday had zero points (0-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and one assist in 18 minutes during Wednesday's 104-99 win over the Timberwolves.

Holiday finished with more turnovers (three) than assists and couldn't buy a bucket in this one. With Victor Oladipo (knee) expected to make his season debut on Jan. 29, Holiday's days as a legitimate fantasy option seem to be coming to an end, though he may retain decent value in deeper leagues if his minutes don't dry up too much.