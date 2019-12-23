Holiday had 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds and two steals in 32 minutes during Sunday's 117-89 loss to the Bucks.

Holiday drew a second straight start in place of Jeremy Lamb (groin) and has reached double figures in scoring in six straight appearances. The 23-year-old sophomore has carved out a considerable role for himself through the first couple months of the season, and it's looking increasingly likely that he may remain a consistent part of the rotation even once the club is fully healthy.