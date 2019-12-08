Holiday generated 12 points (4-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists and four rebounds in 28 minutes during Saturday's 104-103 win over the Knicks.

Holiday wasn't efficient, finishing with as many shot attempts as points. However, he did hold his own as the starting point guard in place of Malcolm Brogdon (hand). Brogdon isn't expected to be sidelined for long, but if he's not ready to rejoin the lineup for Monday's tilt versus the Clippers, Holiday may draw another start.