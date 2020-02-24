Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Scores 14 in Sunday's start
Holiday posted 14 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six assists, four rebounds and one steal in 32 minutes during Sunday's 127-81 loss to the Raptors.
Holiday filled in as a starter in place of Victor Oladipo (back). Moreover, Jeremy Lamb exited early due to a sore left knee. Though Holiday amassed four turnovers, he posted a decent stat line and depending on the status of the aforementioned duo of guards, he could be in line for decent minutes once again during Tuesday's matchup versus the Hornets.
More News
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.