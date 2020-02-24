Holiday posted 14 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six assists, four rebounds and one steal in 32 minutes during Sunday's 127-81 loss to the Raptors.

Holiday filled in as a starter in place of Victor Oladipo (back). Moreover, Jeremy Lamb exited early due to a sore left knee. Though Holiday amassed four turnovers, he posted a decent stat line and depending on the status of the aforementioned duo of guards, he could be in line for decent minutes once again during Tuesday's matchup versus the Hornets.