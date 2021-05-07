Holiday finished with 15 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, four rebounds and two steals across 31 minutes Thursday in a 133-126 victory over Atlanta.

The third-year guard remained in the starting lineup in place of Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) and notched his fourth game of double-digit scoring in his past five contests. Prior to the five-game stretch, Holiday had not exceeded eight points over his previous 10 games. That highlights the up-and-down nature of Holiday's season, during which he has averaged 7.3 points, 1.8 assists and 1.0 three-pointers per contest.