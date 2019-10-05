Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Scores 16 in win
Holiday finished with 16 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists and a block in 19 minutes during Saturday's preseason win over the Kings.
Holiday had a solid debut, producing across the board and shooting well from all levels. The 22-year-old point guard figures to see an increase in activity from his rookie year, with Victor Oladipo (knee) out for the foreseeable future. That said, with T.J. McConnell, Malcolm Brogdon and Jeremy Lamb joining Indiana in the offseason, the extensive backcourt depth could prohibit Holiday from having as extensive a role as he otherwise could.
