Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Scores 17 off bench
Holiday produced 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt)four assists and a rebound in 26 minutes during Sunday's loss to Portland.
Holiday eclipsed double-digits for the third time in four games and is averaging 12.0 points and 3.5 assists per game in that span. While he's played well in support of T.J. McConnell of late, there's a good chance that Holiday's workload will drop once Malcolm Brogdon (concussion) and Victor Oladipo (knee) return. Overall this season, the second-year guard's averaging 10.4 points, 3.5 assists and 2.3 rebounds in 23.4 minutes per contest.
