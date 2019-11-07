Holiday had 18 points (7-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 121-106 win over the Wizards.

Holiday was extremely efficient as a scorer, and while he only handed out one dime, he didn't commit any turnovers. All things considered it was a quality performance, especially given that it was Holiday's first career start. Jeremy Lamb (ankle) has now missed three straight games, and Holiday could potentially draw another start if Lamb isn't ready to return for Friday's matchup versus the Pistons.