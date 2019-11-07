Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Scores 18 in Wednesday's win
Holiday had 18 points (7-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 121-106 win over the Wizards.
Holiday was extremely efficient as a scorer, and while he only handed out one dime, he didn't commit any turnovers. All things considered it was a quality performance, especially given that it was Holiday's first career start. Jeremy Lamb (ankle) has now missed three straight games, and Holiday could potentially draw another start if Lamb isn't ready to return for Friday's matchup versus the Pistons.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.