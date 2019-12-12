Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Scores 18, nearly perfect shooting
Holiday produced 18 points (8-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, two steals and one assist in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 122-117 win over the Celtics.
Holiday was superb, outscoring every Pacer except Malcolm Brogdon while doing so efficiently. After being held to single digits in scoring in the first five games of the season, Holiday has reached double figures in 11 of his last 18 appearances.
