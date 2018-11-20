Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Scores 19 points in 21 minutes
Holiday had 19 points (7-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, and one assist in 21 minutes during Monday's 121-94 win over the Jazz.
Holiday was stellar for the second straight game, and he has combined for 31 points (11-16 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 10 boards, and three assists in just 36 minutes during these last two tilts. With Victor Oladipo dealing with knee soreness, the rookie hasn't been timid, this after earning just 16 minutes through his first five appearances and not seeing the court since back on Oct. 27. Holiday is making a strong case that he deserves a spot in the regular rotation, but the team's guard depth could be a road block. As a result, Holiday is still a speculative add in most leagues.
