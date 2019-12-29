Holiday contributed 25 points (7-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Saturday's 120-98 loss to the Pelicans.

Holiday finished with over twice as many turnovers (five) as assists but was extremely efficient as a scorer, pouring in a career high. He has reached double figures in nine straight games and has improved across every category except blocks and turnovers here in his sophomore season. Expect Holiday to continue carrying a sizable load offensively while Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring), who has missed three straight tilts, remains sidelined.