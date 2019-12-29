Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Scores career-high 25
Holiday contributed 25 points (7-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Saturday's 120-98 loss to the Pelicans.
Holiday finished with over twice as many turnovers (five) as assists but was extremely efficient as a scorer, pouring in a career high. He has reached double figures in nine straight games and has improved across every category except blocks and turnovers here in his sophomore season. Expect Holiday to continue carrying a sizable load offensively while Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring), who has missed three straight tilts, remains sidelined.
More News
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.