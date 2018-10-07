Holiday poured in 20 points (6-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists, and two blocks in 25 minutes during Saturday's 109-104 preseason loss to the Grizzlies.

Holiday was dynamic Saturday, leading the team with 20 points to go with a pair of blocked shots. There has been some conjecture around the Pacers picking Holiday but this showing indicates he is fitting in well with his new teammates. He is likely going to be the third point guard on the roster, meaning he is going to have very little fantasy value to start the season. There is a chance he moves ahead of Cory Joseph at some stage which could see a bump in playing time but owners should really just focus on his dynasty potential at this stage.