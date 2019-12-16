Holiday finished with 23 points (6-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 9-10 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes during Sunday's 107-85 victory over the Hornets.

Holiday took advantage of a dysfunctional Hornets team, pouring in 23 points in 21 minutes. This was basically a case of being in the right place at the right time for Holiday. He has been a nice surprise for the Pacers this season, showing the ability to run an offense at times whilst also being able to score the basketball. He is typically going to play too few minutes to have consistent value in standard formats.