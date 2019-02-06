Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Second-best point total of season
Holiday contributed 17 points (7-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt), three assists, one rebound and one steal across 23 minutes Tuesday in the Pacers' 136-94 win over the Lakers.
The Pacers held a massive lead heading into the fourth quarter, enabling Holiday and the other reserves to see some expanded run. While Holiday capitalized on the increased minutes handed to him, he's still largely struggled over the past month. Heading into the contest, Holiday had shot just 30.8 percent from the floor over 13 appearances since the beginning of January.
