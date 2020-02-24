Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Set for bigger role
Holiday is in position to inherit some of the minutes vacated by Jeremy Lamb (knee), who will not return this season, J. Michael of the Indy Star reports.
The Pacers received bad news Monday when it was learned that Lamb suffered a severe knee injury over the weekend. With the veteran guard sidelined for the next several months, Holiday will be in position for a larger workload -- perhaps as the first or second guard off the bench. Holiday's role has fluctuated this season, but his minutes were slashed and he was virtually removed from the regular rotation when Victor Oladipo returned from his lengthy injury absence. Now, Holiday should find himself back in the mix on a nightly basis, as Lamb leaves behind roughly 25 minutes per game in the backcourt.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...