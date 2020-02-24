Holiday is in position to inherit some of the minutes vacated by Jeremy Lamb (knee), who will not return this season, J. Michael of the Indy Star reports.

The Pacers received bad news Monday when it was learned that Lamb suffered a severe knee injury over the weekend. With the veteran guard sidelined for the next several months, Holiday will be in position for a larger workload -- perhaps as the first or second guard off the bench. Holiday's role has fluctuated this season, but his minutes were slashed and he was virtually removed from the regular rotation when Victor Oladipo returned from his lengthy injury absence. Now, Holiday should find himself back in the mix on a nightly basis, as Lamb leaves behind roughly 25 minutes per game in the backcourt.