Coach Nate McMillan indicated Monday that he plans to start Holiday when seeding games begin, J. Michael of the Indy Star reports.

McMillan revealed his projected lineup of Holiday, Malcolm Brogdon, Victor Oladipo, T.J. Warren and Myles Turner, which implies that: 1. The Pacers expect Oladipo to play; and, 2. McMillan does not expect Domantas Sabonis (foot) to be available. Assuming that's the case, the Pacers look to be favoring a smaller lineup featuring three guards, with Warren starting at the nominal power forward spot.