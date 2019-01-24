In the wake of Victor Oladipo's season-ending injury Wednesday night, Holiday will return to the Pacers' rotation, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.

The Pacers like what they've seen from the first-round pick out of UCLA, but he hasn't been able to hold down a consistent spot in the rotation when all three of Darren Collison, Cory Joseph and Oladipo are healthy. However, given Wednesday's development, the expectation is that Holiday will reprise the role he held in November and December, when Oladipo missed a string of games with an unrelated knee issue. Over a 12-game span from Nov. 17 to Dec. 10, Holiday came off the bench to average 8.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 16.6 minutes per game, while shooting 42.9 percent from the field and 27.5 percent from three.